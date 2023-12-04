Towle & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. ProPetro makes up approximately 2.6% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 94.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 588,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 127.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 569,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares in the company, valued at $269,000.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,426 shares of company stock worth $528,684 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

