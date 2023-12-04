Towle & Co. Grows Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Constellium worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Constellium stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. Constellium SE has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

