Towle & Co. Decreases Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Towle & Co. cut its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in POSCO by 764.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 121,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in POSCO by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,702,000 after buying an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $91.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

