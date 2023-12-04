Towle & Co. Cuts Stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Towle & Co. cut its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,617,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group makes up about 2.4% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 2.53% of Algoma Steel Group worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,916 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% in the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,423,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 106,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,266,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 314,218 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $896.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

