Towle & Co. Buys New Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,623,000. Par Pacific makes up 3.9% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 1.82% of Par Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $34.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

