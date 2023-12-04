Towle & Co. Buys New Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 30.6% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Genesco by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 229,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 124,690 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.63 million, a P/E ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.