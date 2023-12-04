Towle & Co. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources comprises approximately 3.1% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 1.06% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $23,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $293.50 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $297.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

