Towle & Co. Acquires 35,490 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the quarter. United States Steel accounts for approximately 3.0% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned 0.41% of United States Steel worth $22,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United States Steel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,830 shares of company stock worth $614,885. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

