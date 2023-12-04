Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,724 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $65,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after acquiring an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,825 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,190,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,066,000 after acquiring an additional 272,149 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $94.33 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.