Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 38,270 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of CBRE Group worth $54,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

