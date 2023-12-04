Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $495.96. 228,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,945. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.01. The company has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

