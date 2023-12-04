The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.0% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $50,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after buying an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $138.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

