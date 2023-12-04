The Goldman Sachs Group Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $793.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $719.00 to $793.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $762.08.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $756.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $661.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock by 84.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

