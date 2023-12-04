Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $166.32 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002565 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $166.32 million and approximately $37.77 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.32 or 0.05347799 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00051624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00022726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,929,121 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

