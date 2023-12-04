StockNews.com Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

