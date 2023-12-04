StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Danaher from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.73.
Danaher Price Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
