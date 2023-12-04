Stifel Nicolaus Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNOW. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average of $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,481,000 after acquiring an additional 623,277 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 80,039 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

