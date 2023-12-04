Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

