Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Purchased by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,354,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,356 shares during the period. Sportsman’s Warehouse accounts for 1.8% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 0.06% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 284,532 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 129,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.