SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Cut by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,327 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 9.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after buying an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after buying an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.62. 1,699,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,966. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.