Sourcerock Group LLC Invests $71.46 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 344,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,458,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 9.2% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $11,395,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.85. The stock had a trading volume of 544,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

