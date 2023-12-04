Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.71.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day moving average is $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.