Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.71.

SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

