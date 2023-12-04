Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $281.85. The stock had a trading volume of 317,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,585. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.21 and a 200 day moving average of $257.95. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $285.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

