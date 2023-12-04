Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.0% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.7% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 37,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.08. The company had a trading volume of 417,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,222. The company has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

