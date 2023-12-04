Sittner & Nelson LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 17,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.3% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 96,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 154.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,136. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

