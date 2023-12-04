Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

SEM opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,039,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,803,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Select Medical by 1,015.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 503,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,618,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

