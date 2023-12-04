Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $275.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.01.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

