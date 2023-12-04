Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $262.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,722,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,325,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

