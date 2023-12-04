Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) PT Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Rover Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Rover Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 70,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $780,813.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 70,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $780,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,713 shares of company stock worth $4,948,087. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

