Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Down 6.7%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.81 and last traded at $64.29. 246,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,293,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $519,288.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,188,120. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,655,000 after purchasing an additional 518,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $584,301,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rambus by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

