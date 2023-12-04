QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

QDEL opened at $69.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 364.33 and a beta of 0.37. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,533 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $44,749,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after buying an additional 505,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 4,035.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 440,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

