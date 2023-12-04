PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. PVH accounts for approximately 4.5% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $34,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PVH by 281.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

PVH Trading Up 1.8 %

PVH stock opened at $99.56 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

