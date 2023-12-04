Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.81.

Several research analysts have commented on PB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

