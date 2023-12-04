Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.78 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $59.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,899 shares of company stock worth $398,618 over the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

