Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $736.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

