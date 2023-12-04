Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.