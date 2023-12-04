Oppenheimer Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $262.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 3.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.01. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.