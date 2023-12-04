Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Okta has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Okta’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Okta by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Okta by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

