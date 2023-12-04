NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7 %

NVDA stock traded down $12.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.23. 24,551,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,102,230. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

