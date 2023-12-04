Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.45.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

