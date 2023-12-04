Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Bank of America raised Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutanix from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.45.

NTNX opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,121.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $46,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

