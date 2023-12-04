Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nutanix from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. FMR LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nutanix by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,872,000 after purchasing an additional 238,396 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

