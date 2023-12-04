Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT reduced its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424,030 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.13% of Nutanix worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.9 %

NTNX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 593,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

