NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

