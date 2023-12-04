Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Novan stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get Novan alerts:

Institutional Trading of Novan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 14.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.