Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a report on Monday, September 4th.

MNSKY stock opened at C$11.88 on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$11.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.53.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

