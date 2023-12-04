Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

