Mendel Money Management Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mendel Money Management lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $29.51. 16,988,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,863,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

