Mendel Money Management Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $409.06. 1,082,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,770. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.59.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

